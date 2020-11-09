LETTER: BEE ruling a victory for democracy

In June 2020 I argued that BEE focuses on the colour of one’s skin and forces poor blacks to pay through the nose for electricity that could be supplied much cheaper if Eskom were allowed to purchase coal from companies that are not BEE compliant (“BEE is destructive”, June 25). In addition, I suggested asking our courts to suspend BEE until the government came up with a policy that was ­less vague and incoherent’.

I was pleased to hear last week that the Supreme Court of Appeal has set aside a BEE condition introduced in 2017 by then finance minister Pravin Gordhan, and has given finance minister Tito Mboweni 12 months to promulgate new legislation. In doing so the court said state-owned companies cannot disqualify prospective contractors that are not 51% black-owned without first considering the price and proposition of the tender.

The court amplified the ruling by stating that state-owned companies have to comply with section 217(1) of the constitution, which “enjoins organs of the state to contract goods or services in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective’’.

This is a victory for our fledgling democracy and has prompted the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet to call on the government to appeal against the ruling, which it describes as “tantamount to the reversal of the transformation process’’.

One could perhaps be forgiven for wondering why it was left to Afribusiness (a nonprofit organisation now known as Sakeliga) to challenge this legislation in court. Was the DA — which routinely holds itself out as the solution to all our problems — not aware that Gordhan had overstepped the mark, or did it perhaps have better things to do?

Perhaps a vote for one of the smaller parties makes more sense than some would like us to believe.

Terence Grant

Cape Town

