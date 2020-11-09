Opinion / Letters

LETTER: BEE ruling a victory for democracy

Why was the DA sleeping on the job?

09 November 2020 - 15:17
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

In June 2020 I argued that BEE focuses on the colour of one’s skin and forces poor blacks to pay through the nose for electricity that could be supplied much cheaper if Eskom were allowed to purchase coal from companies that are not BEE compliant (“BEE is destructive”, June 25). In addition, I suggested asking our courts to suspend BEE until the government came up with a policy that was ­less vague and incoherent’.

I was pleased to hear last week that the Supreme Court of Appeal has set aside a BEE condition introduced in 2017 by then finance minister Pravin Gordhan, and has given finance minister Tito Mboweni 12 months to promulgate new legislation. In doing so the court said state-owned companies cannot disqualify prospective contractors that are not 51% black-owned without first considering the price and proposition of the tender.

The court amplified the ruling by stating that state-owned companies have to comply with section 217(1) of the constitution, which “enjoins organs of the state to contract goods or services in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective’’.

This is a victory for our fledgling democracy and has prompted the KwaZulu-Natal cabinet to call on the government to appeal against the ruling, which it describes as “tantamount to the reversal of the transformation process’’.

One could perhaps be forgiven for wondering why it was left to Afribusiness (a nonprofit organisation now known as Sakeliga) to challenge this legislation in court. Was the DA — which routinely holds itself out as the solution to all our problems — not aware that Gordhan had overstepped the mark, or did it perhaps have better things to do?

Perhaps a vote for one of the smaller parties makes more sense than some would like us to believe.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

LETTER: Like Jacob Zuma, Donald Trump plays victim

US president refuses to die politically and has no respect for the institutions of democracy
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Dudu Myeni cannot take the fifth

The refusal to answer questions at any SA tribunal can be held against the witness
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Majority of SA adults want nonracial meritocracy

They want the best leadership for their children and themselves — no matter their colour
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Trump will be remembered as one of only three single-term presidents

US President Donald Trump will also be remembered as one of only three impeached presidents
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Rights without resources are meaningless

The government has over-borrowed and may no longer afford Ters — but wants to save its vanity airline
Opinion
2 days ago

