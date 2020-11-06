LETTER: Trump will be remembered as one of only three single-term presidents

US President Donald Trump will be remembered for dividing his country and the world; embracing dictators and alienating allies; isolating his country on the international stage; bringing into the open the racism, white supremacy and intolerance that have always been simmering under the surface; and sacrificing truth for lies and conspiracy theories.

The Republican Party lost credibility by blindly following him, and is now desperately grasping at straws by pointing at the economy and some support from black and Latino voters. The truth is Trump inherited a healthy and growing economy from Barack Obama, where government debt grew to record levels under him, and his tax cuts benefited only the super rich.

Black support is still negligible, and it is a fact that many Latino voters hail from countries where racism is rife and where a kind of socialism mixed with corruption, is practised. Trump painted the Democrats as socialists, playing to the fears of those Latino voters.

He will also be remembered as one of only three impeached presidents, as well as one of only three one-term presidents. One of the early signs of global relief is the positive reaction of stock markets. Trump could never escape Obama's shadow hanging over him. History will judge him harshly.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

