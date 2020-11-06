LETTER: Rights without resources are meaningless

The dire fiscal and economic crisis has forced us to the realisation of some undeniable, yet mostly ignored, home truths on the subject of what we love to call rights. The idea of rights arises fundamentally from the nice enough hope that we could order society to recognise and observe the “golden rule”.

The noble maxim of doing unto others as you would have them do unto you, cannot be faulted. However, it seems to have evolved into a rule about other people being obliged to hand over what I deem to be my rights with no regard to practicability.

As reiterated in Genevieve Quintal’s column, “Keep Ters in place to help economic recovery” (November 6), “workers have a vested right to the benefit, a right that cannot be taken away”.

Claims about rights that entail cost or effort are well and good but frequently ignore their possibility. Emphasising the existence of a desirable imperative cannot by itself create a necessary resource.

We are finding out that constitutions and bills of rights that optimistically pronounce rights without refence to resources are sadly often no more than fine-sounding pipe dreams. After all, is it reasonable to guarantee economic rights without any concern about the need for someone to create the necessary material assets?

Unless enterprise, through synergy, produces a surplus (Adam Smith’s invisible hand) then we are bound by zero-sum arithmetic. If the government has over-borrowed and can no longer afford the interest burden, but wants to save its vanity airline, it is forced by arithmetic to take budgeted resources away from other rights, even of a medical or educational nature.

Gavin Barnett

Somerset West

