LETTER: Majority of SA adults want nonracial meritocracy

They want the best leadership for their children and themselves — no matter their colour

06 November 2020 - 17:00
There has been a drumbeat of comments to the effect that the DA has moved back to a party for whites and other minorities. That is certainly the view held by the elites in the governing alliance and their acolytes.

However, the strange (or not so strange) thing is surveys uniformly show that the great majority of adults in SA (black and white) would prefer a nonracial meritocracy. They want the best leadership for their children and themselves — no matter their colour.

If the surveys correctly reflect attitudes, the renewed DA will do well among black voters.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

