LETTER: Increasing the sugar tax means decreasing jobs

The Budget Justice Coalition’s (BJC) call to increase the health promotion levy (sugar tax) shows zero regard for the impact this tax hike would have on the 1-million people who rely on the sugar industry for their income (“Tax the rich more, civil society organisations tell MPs”, November 4).

Since its introduction in 2018, the sugar tax has cost the sugar industry R1.5bn and caused 9,000 job losses in the cane-growing sector alone. Thousands more jobs have also been lost in the sugar-milling and beverage industries.

Most of these job losses have been in communities living in rural areas, where poverty levels are highest. Ironically, these are the very people the BJC claims to represent.

There is no question that the sugar tax has dealt a significant blow to the sugar industry, which was already facing a number of other challenges, including ongoing drought, weak protection against cheap imports and a fall in sugar prices.

The recently finalised phase one of the sugar industry masterplan envisages the establishment of a health promotion levy task-team that will investigate the socioeconomic impact of the sugar tax to date. This is a positive step and will enable the government to take an informed decision on the sugar tax, based on the impact it has had on rural livelihoods.

SA Canegrowers looks forward to working with the government and our industry counterparts to create a thriving, inclusive, transformed and sustainable local sugar industry that supports all growers, and the rural communities that depend on it.

Rex Talmage

Chair: SA Canegrowers

