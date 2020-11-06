LETTER: Dudu Myeni cannot take the fifth

Unlike the US, SA does not have a “Fifth Amendment” to our constitution (“Dudu Myeni refuses to answer questions — even about her CV”, November 4).

The refusal to answer questions at any tribunal can be held against the witness. Sometimes a refusal can be more incriminating than the actual answer.

At the end of the day the Zondo state capture commission will be making recommendations that will more than likely be heavily stacked against those who refused to speak.

Michael Bagraim, MP

Via e-mail

