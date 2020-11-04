LETTER: Pull the plug on SAA

I have suspected all along that saving SAA is all about ensuring MPs (and government officials) are guaranteed business-class seats every Monday and Friday when they commute to and from parliament.

I very much doubt Comair will offer bulk discounted fares with its restructured operation considering that SAA owed Comair billions from its dodgy travel agent dealings and has now managed to dodge paying damages. If SAA had paid what it owed, Comair would never have had to seek business rescue in the first place.

Has public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan bothered to check what the current market demand is for domestic and regional flights? Airlink has taken the gap and signed numerous code-share agreements with Qatar and Emirates, among others.

There is nothing left of the regional or domestic pie for SAA to eat. At best we will all be travelling to Europe and the Americas via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines. Qantas and Cathay Pacific will become our choice to Asia and the Antipodes.

Pull the plug now on SAA — 1,000 staff cannot be allowed to hold the country to ransom.

Steve Cooper

Via e-mail

