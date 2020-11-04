LETTER: Liberal pundits wrong about Donald Trump

The pundits have been proven wrong once again regarding the US election; one is overcome by a sense of déjà vu.

The liberal consensus was that President Donald Trump stood no chance against a “formidable” Joe Biden, just as he stood no chance against a “capable” Hillary Clinton. Well, perhaps a bit of unbiased analysis and introspection would not have gone amiss. It would have informed the “experts” a bit more clearly of what was more likely to happen.

Whatever one thinks of Trump he has more support than most people like to acknowledge. The appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US supreme court was a masterstroke in that it energised the Republican Party’s conservative base, ensuring the centre held.

It is now vital that the Republicans offer lower-income and blue-collar Americans who have kept the faith sufficient succour to see them through the pandemic and beyond.

Tumelo Ralinala

Mayfield Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.