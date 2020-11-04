Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Liberal pundits wrong about Donald Trump

US president has more support than most people like to acknowledge

04 November 2020 - 14:17
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/ TOM BRENNER
US President Donald Trump. REUTERS/ TOM BRENNER

The pundits have been proven wrong once again regarding the US election; one is overcome by a sense of déjà vu.

The liberal consensus was that President Donald Trump stood no chance against a “formidable” Joe Biden, just as he stood no chance against a “capable” Hillary Clinton. Well, perhaps a bit of unbiased analysis and introspection would not have gone amiss. It would have informed the “experts” a bit more clearly of what was more likely to happen.

Whatever one thinks of Trump he has more support than most people like to acknowledge. The appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US supreme court was a masterstroke in that it energised the Republican Party’s conservative base, ensuring the centre held.

It is now vital that the Republicans offer lower-income and blue-collar Americans who have kept the faith sufficient succour to see them through the pandemic and beyond.

Tumelo Ralinala
Mayfield Park

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Why are temp workers being paid scarce municipal cash with no monitoring?

Many, earning between R120 and R180 a day, say they ‘don’t have much to do’ and watch movies in bad weather
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Beware of reporting claims made by parliament

One candidate for the parliamentary budget office directorship appears to have used the title ‘Dr’ for over a decade before being awarded a PhD
Opinion
1 day ago

LETTER: Malema and JSC a good fit?

Is the EFF leader a suitable person to sit on the Judicial Services Commission?
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Why the silence on municipal pay hike?

The state’s economic strategy depends on a wage freeze for public sector workers, which has now been flagrantly broken
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Robert Fisk, the people’s journalist

In the era of Trumpism, when lies and disinformation are elevated above truth and reason, we remember what it means to be a journalist
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The state must urgently counter ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
The importance of the 5-15-75 rule for your ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan must stop patronising SA ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
Focus on farm attacks and insults to Mbali Ntuli ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Delinquent director’s diner
Opinion

Related Articles

With millions of votes still to count, Trump falsely claims he has won

World / Americas

Trump and Biden focus on battleground states in campaign’s final sprint

World / Americas

TOM EATON: The skid marks will remain even if Trump loses

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.