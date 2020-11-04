LETTER: Getting it wrong on DA

In a national crisis it behoves the editorial staff and journalists of Business Day, a prestigious and respected newspaper, to ensure reporting that is accurate and true. You failed the accuracy and truth test in your report on the DA leadership election (“John Steenhuisen vows to keep DA true to core principles”, November 1).

The article started well by stating that “the party has ... been focusing on ensuring it knows what it stands for”. But that sentence was followed by a wholly inaccurate and misleading statement: “That culminated in a policy conference in September in which it rejected economic redress policies in a country still groaning under the legacy of apartheid.”

The truth of the matter is that the DA, in tandem with its revised nonracialism policy, adopted a comprehensive and wide-ranging social and economic justice policy aimed at focused social upliftment, economic redress and vastly improved and appropriate basic education, all being precisely targeted towards redressing the sufferings of those still burdened by not only the legacy of apartheid, but also 26 years of failed and misdirected ANC policies.

I hope your writer makes good on this lapse by reading the DA social and economic justice policy and writing informative, properly researched articles in future.

John Mendelsohn

Paulshof

