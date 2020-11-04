Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Getting it wrong on DA

Party’s policies aim to redress suffering of those still burdened by apartheid legacy

04 November 2020 - 15:53
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

In a national crisis it behoves the editorial staff and journalists of Business Day, a prestigious and respected newspaper, to ensure reporting that is accurate and true. You failed the accuracy and truth test in your report on the DA leadership election (“John Steenhuisen vows to keep DA true to core principles”, November 1).

The article started well by stating that “the party has ... been focusing on ensuring it knows what it stands for”. But that sentence was followed by a wholly inaccurate and misleading statement: “That culminated in a policy conference in September in which it rejected economic redress policies in a country still groaning under the legacy of apartheid.”

The truth of the matter is that the DA, in tandem with its revised nonracialism policy, adopted a comprehensive and wide-ranging social and economic justice policy aimed at focused social upliftment, economic redress and vastly improved and appropriate basic education, all being precisely targeted towards redressing the sufferings of those still burdened by not only the legacy of apartheid, but also 26 years of failed and misdirected ANC policies.

I hope your writer makes good on this lapse by reading the DA social and economic justice policy and writing informative, properly researched articles in future.

John Mendelsohn
Paulshof

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: DA must deal with factionalism

Inclusion of Mbali Ntuli in effective leadership structures would have contributed toward the electoral thrust of and support for party
Opinion
2 days ago

Focus on farm attacks and insults to Mbali Ntuli blight DA conference

Swing to the right and hostility to inclusive change from some quarters is evident
Opinion
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: DA’s elective congress: colour-blind or short-sighted?

The party’s position of ignoring race, and not having a clear economic policy, could prove disastrous
Opinion
1 day ago

John Steenhuisen vows to keep DA true to core principles

The liberal party commits itself to nonracialism, a market economy and a capable state
Politics
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The state must urgently counter ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
The importance of the 5-15-75 rule for your ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan must stop patronising SA ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
Focus on farm attacks and insults to Mbali Ntuli ...
Opinion
5.
CARTOON: Delinquent director’s diner
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: DA must deal with factionalism

Opinion / Letters

Focus on farm attacks and insults to Mbali Ntuli blight DA conference

Opinion

PETER BRUCE: DA’s elective congress: colour-blind or short-sighted?

Opinion / Bruce's List

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.