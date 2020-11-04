Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Collapse of NEF underlines folly of employment equity

National Empowerment Fund has the country’s highest-paid public service CEO in Philisiwe Mthethwa

04 November 2020 - 15:52
Philisiwe Mthethwa, CEO of the National Empowerment Fund. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON/BUSINESS DAY
Just when we thought the government has destroyed all state-owned entities, we have reports that the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) also needs a bailout (“Government fund for black entrepreneurs faces collapse”, November 2). The fund apparently requires R1bn immediately and R1bn a year more for the next five years.

This is the fund that has the country’s highest-paid public service CEO, Philisiwe Mthethwa.

This state of affairs brings to mind the state capture commission’s recent grilling of Yakhe Kwinana over her involvement in tender irregularities during her tenure at SAA. Kwinana, a qualified chartered accountant, told the commission: “If my daughter sells fatcakes, why would I go next door instead of supporting my daughter?” in response to being asked why a contract won by LSG Sky Chefs was cancelled.

She also conceded that she signed a R1bn contract without realising it was a contract.

Unskilled appointees such as Mthethwa and Kwinana underline the reasons for the collapse of so many state entities, and why SA is teetering on the precipice. The government should abandon its employment equity and affirmative action programmes and appoint qualified people to positions that require skill. Alternatively, we need to vote in a new government.

Nathan Cheiman
Northcliff

