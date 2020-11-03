LETTER: Why are temp workers being paid scarce municipal cash with no monitoring?

I refer to RW Johnson’s letter, in which he asks why Business Day didn’t cover the recent pay hike for municipal workers as secured by the SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) (“Why the silence on municipal pay hike?”, November 2). I must say, the media's failure to cover this shocking development is indeed very concerning.

Equally concerning is the City of Cape Town’s generous awarding of expanded public works programme contracts without the contracts seemingly having any measurable performance agreement or job description. Many, earning between R120 and R180 a day, say they “don’t have much to do” and watch movies in bad weather.

Sure, SA needs to create jobs, but simply paying scarce municipal income to loads of temporary workers without monitoring productivity or performance is a sure way to bring us closer to the sovereign default finance minister Tito Mboweni has warned about.

Like Johnson, I would like to know why Business Day and other media have nothing to say about above-inflation salary hikes at municipalities.

Louise Cook

Kalk Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.