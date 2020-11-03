Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Beware of reporting claims made by parliament

One candidate for the parliamentary budget office directorship appears to have used the title ‘Dr’ for over a decade before being awarded a PhD

03 November 2020 - 12:40
Parliament. Picture: GCIS

Your report on the process to appoint a new director of the parliamentary budget office is welcome in drawing attention to that matter (“Dumisani Jantjies tops list for Parliamentary Budget Office director”, November 1). However, it fails to adequately explain or interrogate the claim that applicants for the post “were found to be fit and proper”.

For example, one such candidate appears to have used the title of “Dr” for over a decade before being awarded a PhD. Such a misrepresentation is a very serious matter in academia. This is publicly available information, yet was not considered by the subcommittee, thereby demonstrating the vacuousness and legal inadequacy of the process followed.

Given that the director would be tasked with employing staff and producing research of the highest integrity, entirely independent of political influence, there are a wide range of considerations that are relevant in applying the interpretation of the requirement to applicants for the post.

I would have hoped that Business Day would have learnt a lesson from past reporting on claims emanating from parliament. In 2018 you reported the parliament spokesperson insinuating there was no forensic investigation into the budget office, yet the letter from the acting secretary reported on in the article confirms such an investigation took place (“DA welcomes resignation of the head of the Parliamentary Budget Office”, September 3 2018).

Given such misrepresentations, greater interrogation of attempts to whitewash these matters would be advised. Even if we put the parliamentary budget office to one side, the question of how parliament interprets and checks the “fit and proper” requirement for appointments is fundamental to our democracy and deserves serious scrutiny.

Dr Seán Muller
Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address the nation following stern Covid-19 warning

There have been suggestions about tighter restrictions amid fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections
1 day ago

Committee shortlists nine applicants to head parliamentary budget office

From 56 applications only 13 met the minimum requirements, which include a master’s degree with a doctorate being preferable
1 month ago

