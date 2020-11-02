Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why the silence on municipal pay hike?

Government economic strategy depends on a public-sector wage freeze, which has now been flagrantly broken

02 November 2020 - 15:21
Picture: ROBERT BOTHA
Municipal workers’ union Samwu has just succeeded in forcing through a pay increase of 6.25% plus increases in various related scales. This amounts to a settlement of roughly three times the inflation rate.

This has attracted zero press attention, but is a disaster. More than a third of municipalities are completely dysfunctional and another third just about functional. They can pay these increases only by bilking on their payments for electricity and water.

The result is likely to be chaotic. Even in the metropoles, the recession has hit businesses and ratepayers hard.

This comes at a time when 2.2-million private-sector workers have lost their jobs and many ad to accept pay cuts. All that is achieved by giving these inflation-plus increases to public-sector workers is to increase inequality.

The government’s economic strategy depends on a wage freeze for public-sector workers. Yet this freeze has now been flagrantly and very publicly broken. It should be noted that Samwu is a notoriously corrupt union and that in Tshwane alone it is estimated that “ghost” municipal workers cost the city R200m a year.

Why does Business Day not cover this story?

RW Johnson
Via e-mail

