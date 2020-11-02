LETTER: Pravin Gordhan must stop patronising SA about SAA bailout

I see public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan refers to critics of the most recent SAA bailout as financially illiterate, and is apparently shocked by their lack of insight. He tells us that liquidation of the hapless SAA will cost R18.5bn. By inference, additional state funding of R10.5bn is therefore cheap at the price, and we should all support the purported "rescue".

A little over two months ago public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi wrote in these pages that a liquidation of SAA will cost the country between R30bn and R50bn (“Restructured SAA will boost aviation sector and act as a vital lifeline,” August 18). So which is it — R18.5bn, R30bn or 50bn? The government has become so feckless with our money that a cost range of R31.5bn is perfectly acceptable.

Let’s calculate the cost of the purported business rescue and exclude for now the secured debt of R16.4bn, since that would have been paid in any event. R10.5bn for the so-called rescue, plus R6bn of losses during the first three years post-rescue (according to the rescue practitioners), equals R16.5bn — cheaper than a liquidation of R18.5bn (or is it R30bn to R50bn?). So far, so good, or is there something the department is not telling us?

What the minister does not tell us is that our national pride still doesn’t own or lease any aircraft to enable it to lose R6bn during the next three years. It does own nine gas-guzzling A340s, but they are for sale. I’ve written previously that if you generously price the fleet plan in the business rescue plan, the capital expenditure (owned or leased) and concomitant debt comes to about R40bn.

With SAA's track record, no lessor or financier will engage with SAA in the absence of a government guarantee. The R16.5bn commitment is therefore actually at least R56.5bn. Now add the R16.4bn in secured debt repayments, as well as R2bn to rescue Mango Airlines and SAA Technical, and SA taxpayers face a total bill of about R74.9bn.

Financial literacy? The minister laments taxpayers’ callousness for not caring about SAA employees losing their jobs, but is it not ironic that the purported business rescue plan will render about 3,500 employees redundant? Following the calculation above, it is trite that keeping the remaining 1,000 employees employed at SAA (Mango and SAA Technical excluded) will be at an initial economic cost of R72.9m per employee (all considered) before we even begin to pay their wages.

Financial literacy? The economic cost of our collective vanity project since 2003 is as follows: cash bailouts of R32bn between 2003 and 2019, a R10.5bn bailout in 2020, R16.4bn in secured debt repayments, R6bn in losses for the first three years post-rescue, R2bn for Mango Airlines and SAA Technical, R40bn for new aircraft, and let us not forget the R5bn unsecured creditors forfeited in favour of government during the purported rescue.

That’s R111.9bn in 17 years for an airline with no prospects of success, but I guess chump change for a country that borrows on average R2.1bn per day to feed its ravenous consumption, as opposed to capital formation. Financial literacy? Not much, but rather an increasingly predatory state with no regard for the real needs of her citizens.

Gordhan should refrain from patronising taxpayers given the lamentable track record of the finance and public enterprises ministries since 2009.

John Fairwell

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.