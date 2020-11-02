LETTER: Malema and JSC a good fit?

The EFF’s Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are using well-known lawyers, who happen to be white, for their criminal defence in the Randburg magistrate’s court.

Malema told the media he would use whatever lawyers he wanted, and related a case in which he lost, allegedly because his black lawyer failed to file a paper timeously.

As it happens, Malema also sits on the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), whose task it is to interview candidates for the judiciary. Naturally, the Black Lawyers Association has taken Malema to task for his assertions concerning black lawyers. Malema has in the past also criticised whites as a group, accusing them of theft of land and various other evils.

In addition to various criminal cases, Malema is facing a horde of lawsuits. The prospect of him being charged for his alleged involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank “bank heist” is looming large given that there are indications he will soon be called to testify before the Zondo state capture inquiry.

The question therefore arises: is Malema a suitable person to sit on the JSC to interview prospective judges, given his circumstances and incendiary nature?

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

