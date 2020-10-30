Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA must now be totally free to fail or succeed

The government must step aside completely: it is the only way to guarantee no further bailouts

30 October 2020 - 14:42
Picture: WALDO SWEIGERS/BLOOMBERG
Picture: WALDO SWEIGERS/BLOOMBERG

So SAA is to receive R10.5bn, and there are apparently up to five equity partners waiting in the wings (“SAA’s bailout will pave the way for private investors, says Treasury,” October 29).

The only way for the government to restore any credibility to this is to stop calling these potential investors “equity partners”. The successful bidder must become the new owner of SAA, free to rebrand and reroute, and with full board and management control.

SAA must compete and be free to fail or succeed. The government must step aside completely. This is the only way to guarantee no further “bailouts”.

It will also free up the Treasury, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and, no doubt, countless consultants from trying to solve problems they are ill-equipped to tackle.

Anthony Still
Waverley

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SAA bailout will pave way for private investors, says Treasury

Deputy finance minister David Masondo says the money government has earmarked for the airline is to meet financial obligations
National
1 day ago

Bailout for SAA will badly harm citizens’ wellbeing and dignity

The Treasury has now surely enabled further bailouts, which can only come at the expense of the safety, dignity and jobs of the citizens of SA
Opinion
1 day ago

Police and education the biggest losers to fund SAA

The departments of higher education and the police will lose over R1bn each due to spending reallocations in the medium-term budget
National
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: New rules on retirement saving just ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Tito Mboweni budget lights fires of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: Poring over Mandela’s words, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: ANC on collision course with ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Retail unit gives Famous ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.