LETTER: The ANC’s problem? The ANC

The ANC is determined to prove to us that cows can actually fly. The governing party has not yet realised that these animals really can’t. Our parliament is crammed to the brim with economic illiterates who wouldn’t be able to read a balance sheet even if it were held right side up.

The decision to keep SAA in play was most likely taken by those who enjoy the benefit of free flights for themselves and their families, a freebie to be enjoyed in perpetuity off our long-scarred backs. A good payback for those who have stolen us blind.

As a taxpayer I am incensed by the government’s habit of playing fast and loose with our hard-earned money. The bottom line is that SA has a huge endemic problem. It is called the ANC.

AR Viljoen

Elgin

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.