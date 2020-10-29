LETTER: Momentous US election

There are momentous moments in the history of nations where fate puts them in a position to change the direction of the world. The upcoming US election is such a moment.

Momentous moments can change the world for the good and move it forward. In modern history the fall of the Berlin wall and the end of apartheid in SA were moments that changed and inspired the world.

The US election could again be such a moment where the power of the people can take us forward into a better world. The mere thought that the American people could decide to take their country, and the world, back to the dark ages of narrow nationalism, race-based politics and economic systems, walls and division, is too ghastly to contemplate.

Never in my lifetime have I observed an election in any country where there is so much at stake, not only for themselves but for the whole world. Spare a thought for the American electorate and wish them wisdom — there is so much at stake. May they fully understand the gravity of the moment and the huge responsibility fate has placed on their shoulders.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

