LETTER: Debt slavery

29 October 2020 - 15:32
National Treasury offices in Pretoria. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

It is crazy for SA to take loans in any foreign currency. What happens when the rand sinks in relation to this currency and the debt to be paid back grows exponentially? We may be forced into a type of debt slavery, or else have to default on the loan.

There are examples of many developing countries where this has happened. Let us not be one of them.

Jeremy Gordon
Sea Point

