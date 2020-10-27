LETTER: US gets a chance to correct its mistake

One week to go. More than 50-million Americans have already cast their votes in what Albert Einstein might have called “this time of decisions so heavy with fate”.

Former vice-president Joe Biden seems a decent man but not an ideal candidate. I hope he has learnt from Hillary Clinton’s defeat and has not taken President Donald Trump for granted. A recent CNN poll indicated more people trust Trump to fix the economy than Biden, and for reasons unknown Cuban-Americans in Florida love Trump.

The polls got it wrong in the US in 2016 and in the UK for Brexit. Trump may surprise us, even though he brought darkness to the White House. His presidency divided the world and was a vehicle for hatred. The chasm between black and white, Jew and Muslim, East and West, has widened.

As George Floyd gasped for air, Trump looked the other way. He was president of a white America. The White House saw Covid-19, which has claimed more than 200,000 American lives, as a joke. Let them drink Jik, was the advice. When the world looked to Trump for leadership, it found more shadow than form.

A question I keep asking myself is what Abraham Lincoln of Gettysburg fame would say to Trump of the Proud Boys? This election is the US’s chance to correct its 2016 mistake by bringing it back to the world family.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

