LETTER: Farm arson suits state’s end purpose

The recent incidents of arson on farms in the Free State and parts of the Northern Cape are alarming to say the least. To wilfully destroy hundreds of thousands of hectares of crops, homes and livestock is akin to a declaration of war.

It is particularly alarming coming on the heels of the EFF singing “Burn the Boers”. Probably more frightening is the response from the government: a muted, last-minute, apparently forced response that says nothing.

When one group deliberately burns down fellow citizens’ entire future it is a national disaster. In any civilised, functioning democracy there would be a high-level inquiry into these disgusting and tragic events and the government would declare a state of emergency and implement relief immediately.

Call it what it is: the most evil form of racism. After the events of Senekal and the multiple murders that have happened on farms since, with no response from the government, one can only conclude that it doesn’t really care as it suits its end purpose.

Charles Cadman

Dargle

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.