LETTER: DA shoots itself in the foot

Unless the DA makes space for another contender by consistently shooting itself in the foot, there is no political party that can come close to beating the ANC at the polls. Yet the DA seems intent on stretching the loyalty of its traditional and potential supporters to the limit.

The party’s latest use of internal party rules and regulations to deny South Africans the opportunity to hear the views of those contesting leadership roles within the party is short-sighted in the extreme.

Having regard to the incompetence and dismal performance from most of the current crop of politicians in our country, specifically the ANC and EFF, and the mess into which they have led the country, South Africans are yearning for the emergence of young political players who treat politics as a vocation and exhibit the characteristics of vision, reality, courage and integrity so desperately needed in our political establishments.

If the DA leadership is serious about convincing voters that it has such a team of competent and capable individuals who can perform appropriately as the government of our country, then it must vigorously publicly promote and advance the qualities and promise of those individuals within and outside the party.

Irrespective of the admirable qualities of John Steenhuisen and his undoubted leadership ability, the party has done itself, its supporters and specifically, Mbali Ntuli, a huge disservice by not allowing her to openly share her views with the party and public at large.

DAVID GANT

Kenilworth

