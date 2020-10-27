Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA shoots itself in the foot

Not letting Mbali Ntuli express her views openly is extremely short-sightedunwise

27 October 2020 - 17:45
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Unless the DA makes space for another contender by consistently shooting itself in the foot, there is no political party that can come close to beating the ANC at the polls. Yet the DA seems intent on stretching the loyalty of its traditional and potential supporters to the limit.

The party’s latest use of internal party rules and regulations to deny South Africans the opportunity to hear the views of those contesting leadership roles within the party is short-sighted in the extreme.

Having regard to the incompetence and dismal performance from most of the current crop of politicians in our country, specifically the ANC and EFF, and the mess into which they have led the country, South Africans are yearning for the emergence of young political players who treat politics as a vocation and exhibit the characteristics of vision, reality, courage and integrity so desperately needed in our political establishments.

If the DA leadership is serious about convincing voters that it has such a team of competent and capable individuals who can perform appropriately as the government of our country, then it must vigorously publicly promote and advance the qualities and promise of those individuals within and outside the party.

Irrespective of the admirable qualities of John Steenhuisen and his undoubted leadership ability, the party has done itself, its supporters and specifically, Mbali Ntuli, a huge disservice by not allowing her to openly share her views with the party and public at large.

DAVID GANT
Kenilworth

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: Farm arson suits state’s end purpose

The government doesn’t really care about the burning of crops in the Free State and Northern Cape
Opinion
1 hour ago

LETTER: Get Prasa on track first

The DA and the public protector should focus on SA’s collapsing rail service instead of on the Moloto delays
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: Lip service a dead-end road

Moloto Rail Corridor probe and its findings must result in real action from ANC
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: Path of self-realisation

India also suffered under colonialism, but unlike SA India never played the victim
Opinion
2 days ago

Taxi summit to go ahead despite alliance’s pullout, says Fikile Mbalula

We will take decisions on their behalf and they will be binding, the transport minister declares
National
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: SA government endorses deception of ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: How slow can you go, Tito?
Opinion / Columnists
3.
SA must flick the switch on Cyril Ramaphosa’s ...
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: If a second wave comes, can we at ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: President’s plan for the sake of a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Debt stabilisation must be key priority for Tito Mboweni, DA says

National

JOHN STEENHUISEN: Zuma’s strategy flows directly from ANC tactics

Opinion

EDITORIAL: DA hiding bitter battles

Opinion / Editorials

BRYAN ROSTON: DA shoots itself in the foot by bungling succession

Opinion

ZAKHELE MBHELE: Defying a failing state

Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.