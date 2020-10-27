Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Backing Zimbabwe is blatant hypocrisy

Black lives don’t seem to matter much to the Sadc governments arguing against sanctions

27 October 2020 - 17:56
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS.
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS.

Do black lives really matter? The SA government joining Southern African Development Community (Sadc) governments in rallying with the Zimbabwean government to have sanctions lifted against Zimbabwean government officials that were imposed for human rights abuses, is blatant hypocrisy (“SA sides with Zimbabwe as Western nations defend ‘targeted’ sanctions”, October 25).          

These governments seem to believe the official Zimbabwean narrative that Western sanctions were the sole cause of the collapse of the Zimbabwean economy. Clearly these governments sing from the same hymn book and are totally blind to their own faults and stupidity, and are devoid of independent logic.

When the National Party government was enforcing apartheid, these same Western powers imposed wide-ranging sanctions — military, economic, cultural and sport — to force change. The SA economy was indeed placed under great strain, but was not destroyed by them. The state-owned enterprises all still worked efficiently, within ever tighter budgets.

The effect of sanctions on SA forced the timeous decision by a responsible government to rather negotiate reforms and a settlement than allow the economy to be destroyed — unlike the Zimbabwean government and some other Sadc governments that cling to power at all costs, brutalising their citizens and sacrificing the economy just to stay in power.

Albert Questiaux
Via e-mail

