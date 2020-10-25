LETTER: Phase out fossil fuels

The crude oil spill in the Umbilo River in Durban refers. No matter how you spin it, fossil fuels inevitably carry the risk of putting the environment and surrounding communities in peril.

As a resident of Durban, I see daily the wildlife that is dependent on the river system, and the communities that are connected along the river. Precious ecosystems like these, which canal into a natural heritage site made of the last remaining mangrove forests in Durban bay, are never safe while we are locked into dependence on fossil fuels.

Environmental groups in Durban have been pressuring Transnet to make pipeline maintenance and monitoring records public since the diesel pipeline burst in the suburb of Hillcrest on December 23 2014. The latest Umbilo River ecological disaster reaffirms what the recent Mauritius oil spill tragically highlighted: the problematic nature of transporting oil and, more importantly, the need to rethink SA’s addiction to climate-destroying fossil fuels.

We need assurance that the containment measures being implemented by Transnet are effective. Are Transnet and the eThekwini municipality prepared to deal with the impacts of the spill downstream, or are they merely temporarily putting a Band-Aid on a much bigger problem?

The municipality must move with urgency to avoid further harm to the environment and surrounding communities. Ultimately, to safeguard South Africans mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe must urgently prioritise shifting SA away from fossil fuels in a just transition.

Delwyn Pillay

Greenpeace Africa

