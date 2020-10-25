Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Path of self-realisation

India also suffered under colonialism, but unlike SA India never played the victim

25 October 2020 - 17:31
A schoolgirl stands next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat, India. Gandhi led a nonviolent revolt to end the British Raj. Picture: REUTERS
A schoolgirl stands next to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Gujarat, India. Gandhi led a nonviolent revolt to end the British Raj. Picture: REUTERS

Being a politician, President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed Covid-19 for our dire economic position. This is nonsense. The reason is our embrace of victimhood and obsession with race. Compared to leading developing countries our economy has been a dismal failure since 1990. This has not occurred over one year.

The best way to evaluate a country’s performance is to compare it to a peer country. India can be used as a benchmark. It also suffered under colonialism, but unlike SA India never played the victim. It does not constantly lament its fate and blame all of its ills on the past. India rather took the path of self-realisation.

The results are staggering. In 1990 the Indian GDP, on a purchasing power parity basis, was 2.8 times larger than SA’s. Today the economy of India is nearly 14 times larger than that of SA. We could have performed far better without our self-defeating victimhood ethos and consequent obsession with racial demography.

This has meant that we have discarded much of our skills base, fundamentally weakening our economy. The result is clear. India, a fellow Brics country, has performed almost five times better than SA over the past 30 years. It played the victor, not the victim.

Willem Cronje
Via e-mail

