LETTER: Lip service a dead-end road

The recent announcement by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that her office will launch an investigation into the undue delays in the implementation of the Moloto Rail Corridor development project refers.

The proposed project, which has been delayed, will see the development of a railway line from Limpopo through Mpumalanga into Gauteng, along the accident-prone Moloto road.

The Moloto Road is one of the most dangerous roads in our country and over the years has claimed a number of lives. Once this project gets under way and is completed it will address the safety issues as well as provide a safer transport alternative for our people, who travel along this stretch of road on a regular basis.

The DA will be closely monitoring the progress of the investigation as it is high time that our people are given safer and reliable options when it comes to public transport. My hope is that this investigation and its findings will result in real action from the governing party.

The continued lip service, normally just before an election, where party political considerations enjoy a higher priority than that of citizens, cannot be tolerated any longer.

Janho Engelbrecht, MPL

DA Gauteng spokesperson on roads & transport

