LETTER: State must choose between SOEs or citizens

I am aware the finance minister fancies himself as a cook, but I am unsure if he has all the ingredients to give us an appetising budget this time.

This year has been full of surprises, which have had an unprecedented impact on government finances and resulted in it seeking external funding sources to curb the coronavirus’s influence. Internal revenue sources have become increasingly strained as business activity slowed and revenue and profit levels took another dip. This will result in government revenue declining significantly for the first time post-democracy.

The declining revenue is at the heart of the problem as there are still many challenges facing this country, and all need a significant amount of money to be fixed. There are also several state-owned entities (SOEs) awaiting government bailouts. This is one of the biggest headaches facing the government and the finance minister in his budget preparation.

We are at a point where we need to choose between the survival of the SOEs and what is essential for the citizens of the country. For instance, the president has announced the extension of the R350 relief grant for a further three months. This and public sector employment costs will require a significant amount of money, not forgetting the demands of the SABC, Denel, SAA and others.

The SOEs have become the most significant risk to the National Treasury because of their almost annual requests for bailouts and their inability to contribute to government finances. It is time the finance minister acted decisively. Something has to give. Either these entities become self-sustainable or we rationalise some of them, especially those that can be replaced by private businesses.

It does not help to continue bailing out the SOEs without understanding the root causes of their inability to remain sustainable.

Nyaniso Qwesha

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.