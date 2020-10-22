LETTER: SAA bailout is money down the drain

So now the government has agreed to put another R10.5bn of our hard-earned money into SAA to try and revive a company that has been trading insolvently for many years and is bankrupt. And the business rescue practitioners tell us it will take another three years of trading insolvently before making an operating profit.

Really!

If the airline could not make a profit during a more normal economic environment, how on earth is it going to be turned around and make a profit in the current very poor economic environment? Does the government know how much more money SAA will require to survive the three years of loss-making, because if they cannot continue supporting SAA the R10.5bn will be money down the drain.

David Wantling

Sybrand Park

