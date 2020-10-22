Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SAA bailout is money down the drain

If the airline could not make a profit before, how on earth is it going to be turned around in the current very poor economic environment?

22 October 2020 - 13:17
Picture: SAA

So now the government has agreed to put another R10.5bn of our hard-earned money into SAA to try and revive a company that has been trading insolvently for many years and is bankrupt. And the business rescue practitioners tell us it will take another three years of trading insolvently before making an operating profit.

Really!

If the airline could not make a profit during a more normal economic environment, how on earth is it going to be turned around and make a profit in the current very poor economic environment? Does the government know how much more money SAA will require to survive the three years of loss-making, because if they cannot continue supporting SAA the R10.5bn will be money down the drain.

David Wantling
Sybrand Park

LETTER: State must choose between SOEs or citizens

Ploughing money into entities that can be replaced by private businesses is a waste of resources
Opinion
4 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ending austerity is not a tool in SA’s box

But finance minister Tito Mboweni is unlikely to throw caution to the wind and embark on a borrowing spree
Opinion
3 days ago

