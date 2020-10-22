Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Green investment impossible without economic reform

We expect too much of the important agricultural implements associated with green financing if we think it is they that will transform this situation

22 October 2020 - 13:24
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Gray Maguire’s regular opinion pieces provide a useful way to keep up with developments in green finance in SA. I would suggest, however, that he indulged in hyperbole in his most recent article. (“Great strides made preparing the ground for green investments”, October 20).

The taxonomic work to which he refers has been carried out by the National Business Initiative and the Carbon Trust, and is doubtless of the high standard we are accustomed to from these outstanding organisations. But important as such work is, this is not what “create[s] the fertile ground for green investments to take root”.

Investments, green or brown, are rooted in economies. This newspaper has reported for years on the SA economy’s failure to grow — growth, of course, being a useful, if not the most important, indicator of fertility. In the absence of wide-ranging economic reform, of which there is little evidence to date, this soil will remain largely infertile.

We expect too much of, and do a disservice to, the important agricultural implements associated with green financing if we think it is they that will transform this situation. They can, as useful tools, be employed to cultivate the soil, thereby discouraging weeds and mitigating harm — but creating fertile ground is, sadly, beyond them.

Gary Cundill
Wilderness

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

GRAY MAGUIRE: Great strides made preparing the ground for green investments

The National Business Initiative and the Carbon Trust have developed a taxonomy for social and sustainable finance initiatives
Opinion
2 days ago

Hydrogen can revolutionise SA and transform it into an exporter of green energy

Coherent government policy will ensure exports of hydrogen-enabled chemicals, fuels and products to markets in Europe and Asia
Opinion
1 day ago

Balwin’s moment in the sun

The developer, long ignored by institutions, is emerging as a consistent dividend and capital growth play
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Moscow needs to listen to Russia’s turning toxic tide

In a year of serious climatic warnings, Russia still pays lip service to environmental issues, which may yet backfire on its leaders
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Local not so lekker if prices go sky ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: EFF had better make sure its hands are ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Sunset clause means curtains for section 12J ...
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: NPA’s quest for independence
Opinion
5.
The importance of the 5-15-75 rule for your ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.