LETTER: Job creation not a good fix

As Michael Bagraim says in his letter, a simple rule that applies to growth and job creation is that creating jobs for the sake of creating jobs is going to result in a net loss (“Job creation costs a fortune”, October 19).

If a business establishes or grows it creates the jobs necessary to make that business function competitively and help it grow. Jobs are a consequence of business growth and success only.

The president may be attracted by the idea of creating equality by creating jobs to meet needs that don’t really exist or to protect people from losing jobs. However, a successful free market will replace jobs that are lost.

A command economy, one structured according to the dictates of the government, will only create vast employment, usually at a low level, and will eventually destroy itself.

Ideologies that dictate market forms are all well and good, but millennia of experience prove that societies operate best if individuals are given the respect to make their own decisions on what is good for them.

SC Weiss

Parktown North

