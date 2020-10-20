LETTER: Transnet chair knew what he was doing

Former Transnet chair Mafika Mkhwanazi’s performance at the Zondo commission this week sent me straight to Mervyn King’s book The Corporate Citizen. According to King, good governance “involves fairness, accountability, responsibility and transparency on a foundation of intellectual honesty”.

Mkhwanazi failed in all of the above.

On the role of chair King said: “He becomes the image of the company.” From what Mkhwanazi said at the state capture inquiry, we can deduce that Transnet under his leadership was founded on lies and more lies.

If I as a doctor were to treat patients like Mkhwanazi did shareholders I would lose my licence. Why is he still allowed to chair any board? Any company that allows him to chair its board raises red flags about its vision and moral compass.

Mkhwanazi must pay back all the money Transnet lost under his leadership. Judge Raymond Zondo must ask him to come back and apologise. He cannot give us the excuse that he didn’t know. He knew what he was doing.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words may be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.