LETTER: Transnet chair knew what he was doing

Mafika Mkhwanazi failed against all the requirements of Mervyn King’s good governance

20 October 2020 - 14:13
Transnet Freight Rail. Picture: ANDRE KRITZINGER.

Former Transnet chair Mafika Mkhwanazi’s performance at the Zondo commission this week sent me straight to Mervyn King’s book The Corporate Citizen. According to King, good governance “involves fairness, accountability, responsibility and transparency on a foundation of intellectual honesty”.

Mkhwanazi failed in all of the above.

On the role of chair King said: “He becomes the image of the company.” From what Mkhwanazi said at the state capture inquiry, we can deduce that Transnet under his leadership was founded on lies and more lies.

If I as a doctor were to treat patients like Mkhwanazi did shareholders I would lose my licence. Why is he still allowed to chair any board? Any company that allows him to chair its board raises red flags about its vision and moral compass.

Mkhwanazi must pay back all the money Transnet lost under his leadership. Judge Raymond Zondo must ask him to come back and apologise. He cannot give us the excuse that he didn’t know. He knew what he was doing.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words may be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number. 

WILLIAM GUMEDE: Capping executive pay is the key to stop money-guzzling SOEs from ruining SA

Excessive remuneration at failing entities provides no incentive to become accountable
6 days ago

Transnet to retreat from West Africa to focus on Sadc

The 15-nation African bloc is critical for SA’s economic future, says new CEO Portia Derby
2 months ago

