LETTER: Land reform must continue apace

The sudden passing of land reform champion Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati came as a shock. SA has lost a great visionary leader, an activist whose vision and passion saw her contribute immensely to helping our country develop a clear agricultural and land reform strategy.

As we mourn this fearless giant, I urge all South Africans and the farming community to work towards social cohesion and nation-building. If events at Senekal and elsewhere in our country are anything to go by, the hard work and legacy of this visionary leader could disappear into thin air.

I applaud agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza for her recent announcement on the release of 700,000ha of unused or vacant agricultural state land. It clearly shows that, finally, land reform is bringing hope to the hopeless and the landless.

In dealing with the avalanche of applications, the department should enforce a legal framework that seeks to allow the subdivision of land as it targets different groups, such as graduates, women and youth. This will be a proper mix of ideas that will rekindle our agrarian trajectory.

To many this may sound unjust, but allocating 1,000ha of land to an individual sounds unjust too. The Freedom Charter reminds us that our forebears pledged together that “land shall be shared among those who work it”, and this may be ideal to deal with the many sceptics who always believe that only a few, connected individuals benefit from government programmes.

Rankepile Khomo

Duduza

