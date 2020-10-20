Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Finance minister is right on bargaining councils

It’s a pity that when he gets something right, the tripartite alliance rounds on Tito Mboweni

20 October 2020 - 14:46
Finance minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

It is sad to see that when our finance minister does come up with a good idea he is roundly attacked by the tripartite alliance — the ANC, union federation Cosatu and the SACP.

From a labour law point of view, Mboweni’s comments on the decoupling of small business from the bargaining councils could have been extremely effective and, in my estimation, could have almost immediately created thousands of jobs. 

I deal daily with small business owners who tell me they would dearly love to expand their businesses by taking on more staff, but the onerous conditions of employment as set out by the various bargaining councils make it impossible.

Perhaps our finance minister has more such ideas for his medium-term budget policy statement, but he has to try to persuade the evil devil’s fork of the tripartite alliance.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Via e-mail

BUSI MAVUSO: Growth in employment needs fertile ground

Old ideas of waiting for the government to create jobs simply won’t do anymore
1 day ago

LETTER: Recovery plan at odds with jobs data

The metals and engineering cluster of industries has felt the double whammy of the virus-induced economic lockdown and a stagnant economy
5 days ago

Formal-sector jobs and pay hit by Covid-19 shock

Quarterly employment statistics show formal-sector, non-agricultural jobs fell by 6.4% quarter on quarter, while gross earnings fell 11.3%
5 days ago

