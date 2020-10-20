LETTER: Finance minister is right on bargaining councils

It is sad to see that when our finance minister does come up with a good idea he is roundly attacked by the tripartite alliance — the ANC, union federation Cosatu and the SACP.

From a labour law point of view, Mboweni’s comments on the decoupling of small business from the bargaining councils could have been extremely effective and, in my estimation, could have almost immediately created thousands of jobs.

I deal daily with small business owners who tell me they would dearly love to expand their businesses by taking on more staff, but the onerous conditions of employment as set out by the various bargaining councils make it impossible.

Perhaps our finance minister has more such ideas for his medium-term budget policy statement, but he has to try to persuade the evil devil’s fork of the tripartite alliance.

Michael Bagraim, MP, Via e-mail

