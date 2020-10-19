Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Saudi Arabia’s name

19 October 2020 - 15:00
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: REUTERS
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: REUTERS

The article on Mohammed bin Salman (“Visions of Mohammed bin Salman — the reality and the fantasy”, October 15), failed to mention that Saudi Arabia is the only country named for its ruling family.

The éminence grise who successfully supported the bandit Ibn Saud against the Rachids and Hashemites was Harry St John Bridger Philby. After a stint in colonial intelligence with TE Lawrence and Gertrude Bell, the Anglo-French betrayal of the Arabs in the aftermath of World War 1 turned him against the British, a dislike he seemingly passed on to his son Kim.

After securing Ibn Saud’s position, St John Philby organised competitive bids for the oil prospects but made sure Americans prevailed, thus securing for them the most lucrative commercial project in the history of the planet and untold riches for the Saud family.

Feeling that succeeding generations had become infected by the fleshpots of the West, he decamped to Beirut. Salman’s performance to date would support Philby’s views on the Saud family as well as the old saying “clogs to clogs in three generations”.

James Cunningham 
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to keep energy market stable

Leaders of the two countries have not talked twice in a week since the April oil price war
Companies
21 hours ago

BOOK REVIEW: Visions of Mohammed bin Salman — the reality and the fantasy

Two excellent books examine the gamble the prince has taken in coming to power on promises of transformation
Life
4 days ago

GIDEON RACHMAN: Three strongmen and their battle for the Middle East

Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman have delicate balances to strike between foreign intervention and domestic stability
Opinion
6 days ago

Six Saudis named as suspects in second Turkish indictment for Khashoggi murder

Twenty Saudi nationals are already on trial in an Istanbul court for Jamal Khashoggi's killing, and the new indictment includes two consulate workers
World
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Expropriation is the biggest ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Ending austerity is not a tool ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: What now for the Covid-19 loan ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Expropriation Bill still keeps expropriation as a ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Tighter regulation of auditors is ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.