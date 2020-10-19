Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Race is a subjective matter

Greco-Roman definition is far more suitable than the US one

19 October 2020 - 15:51
Race as we regard it today, that is based solely on the pigmentation of an individual’s skin, is a novel insubstantial definition that is mainly American in its inception.

The Greco-Roman definition of race, which is how one should truly view race, is a far more comprehensive and suitable one. In ancient Rome, and even throughout the Renaissance period, Europeans thought of themselves as being of different races. It had little to do with their pigmentation, which was considered a peripheral and shallow matter.

What carried greater heft was how civilised one was, as well as your votary oath. Our definition of race is an obsolete colonial-era definition that was intended to create a hierarchical system for the purposes of disambiguation, which afforded colonial officials a sense of superiority over the indigenous inhabitants of conquered lands, whom they were meant to administer.

The truth of the matter is that race is more subjective than it is objective.

Tumelo Ralinala
Mayfield Park

