LETTER: More wishful thinking on doubling GDP

Nthabiseng Moleko and Mark Swilling’s article may be added to many similar analyses that appear regularly in your paper and make a great deal of sense but ultimately can be filed under “wishful thinking” (“How to double GDP in 10 years: an alternative model of the state”, October 15).

The problem is parliamentary democracy’s event horizon rarely exceeds the next election. Worse, it tends to attract people driven by the golden rule of politics — get in, get rich and get out. Long-term strategic planning rarely survives the competing interest of its disparate members.

It is often debated whether a Westminster style of government is best suited to developing economies that don’t have 100 years to experiment. The problem is always: what is the alternative? It would be nice to think there was a Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore somewhere, able to come to our rescue. But history teaches us most strong men become tyrants however clever and honest they might start out. Leaders such as Nelson Mandela appear infrequently, so we will have to grin and bear it until someone else takes us to the promised land.

Bernard Benson

Parklands

