LETTER: Job creation costs a fortune

The government still does not seem to understand that every job it “creates” normally costs a fortune and leads to further losses (“Stimulus plan aims to create 800,000 job opportunities”, October 15). It is trite to say the government has to create an environment that is conducive to job creation, as opposed to creating the jobs themselves. These mass employment programmes are only good as a stimulus if the government has the money.

The expanded public works programme is good and is providing opportunities, but it can only be a temporary measure that would hopefully create abridged formal employment for the private sector. Most of the job opportunities don’t translate into permanent employment and the individuals are reporting that they don’t gain extra skills.

All these rescue plans, as outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa, remain just that: plans that seldom translate into actual jobs.

Michael Bagraim, MP

DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

