LETTER: SA needs solar power

I have just installed solar power at my home, with favourable results. I think SA needs a programme, especially for new homes or newly purchased homes, whereby the cost of solar equipment is included in all bonds.

A plan could be drawn up to facilitate homeowners in suburbs collaborating on a system where the power is shared. There are such systems in operation overseas, and this would appear to be the way forward. There is a lot of information available, and plenty of instruction videos on YouTube.

Municipalities and Eskom need to provide the infrastructure, and private individuals can fund the solar system (photovoltaic panels and inverters).

For any of this to work corruption must be stopped. And there are still too many legal constraints. These need to be addressed with legislation changes to facilitate everyone getting involved.

Peter Green,Via e-mail

