LETTER: Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan will be futile

To doggedly insist on expropriation without compensation will doom all efforts

14 October 2020 - 12:33
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce in parliament a long and detailed economic recovery plan. It will be a futile exercise. No plan can stand on a fractured foundation. The ANC is destroying property rights.

Our constitution — like all others in a democratic state — stands on two legs: human rights and property rights. The former is null and void without the latter. To doggedly insist on expropriation without compensation will doom all our efforts.

The fact that in rare instances property may be worthless is trite and hardly worthy of mention. It can in no way justify our  huge expenditure of time and debate on the subject — unless there is a sinister agenda.

No-one in their right mind can believe otherwise. Until the ANC can slay this ghost, it can kiss economic recovery goodbye.

Willem Cronje,Via e-mail

DA to track implementation of economic reform

The opposition party says the new tracker’s primary purpose will be to act as a progress assessment tool for economic reform
22 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: A meandering economic map for the road to nowhere

The economy must now sprint from a standing start, while following a map that meanders all over the place
8 hours ago

President’s advisory council warns debt targets will not be met amid Covid fallout

Panel report proposes higher fuel levy, estate tax, three-year 'solidarity tax' and broader economic stimulus package
1 day ago

