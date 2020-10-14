LETTER: Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan will be futile

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce in parliament a long and detailed economic recovery plan. It will be a futile exercise. No plan can stand on a fractured foundation. The ANC is destroying property rights.

Our constitution — like all others in a democratic state — stands on two legs: human rights and property rights. The former is null and void without the latter. To doggedly insist on expropriation without compensation will doom all our efforts.

The fact that in rare instances property may be worthless is trite and hardly worthy of mention. It can in no way justify our huge expenditure of time and debate on the subject — unless there is a sinister agenda.

No-one in their right mind can believe otherwise. Until the ANC can slay this ghost, it can kiss economic recovery goodbye.

Willem Cronje,Via e-mail

