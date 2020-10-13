LETTER: President must unite people of SA

It is a shame that in our wonderful country we have become so polarised. After the divide and rule of the National Party we really seemed to be making headway towards a unified country under former president Nelson Mandela.

Under Jacob Zuma we returned to the divide and conquer where he was ably assisted by Bell Pottinger.

If we are going to make SA the success it should be it needs to be a team effort, with all the citizens pulling in the same direction.

The solution can only be in great leadership. President Cyril Ramaphosa must lead the way. The people of SA are waiting to follow.

Peter Lord, Hermanus

