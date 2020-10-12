Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Criminals more likely to die of Covid-19 than face the law

The fickle finger of fate decides which of the ANC hierarchy it might implicate in state capture, at the speed of a glacier

12 October 2020 - 16:50
Picture: 123RF/PYZATA
Picture: 123RF/PYZATA

After an enforced absence of three months in the UK, where every day brought a new set of rules about when, where, and how to live, it is reassuring to be back in SA where everything is as it was.

Jacob Zuma says it’s not convenient for him to attend the Zondo commission, while the fickle finger of fate decides which of the ANC hierarchy it might implicate in state capture, at the speed of a glacier. Cape gangsters corrupt the police and rampage through the townships with impunity. Farm murders continue unabated and a bus driver is burnt to death for doing his job.

It seems criminals have a greater chance of dying from a Covid-19 infection than facing the law. Unless and until our criminal justice system shows some semblance of efficiency and impartiality, our lives and our future will be as random as a throw of dice.

Bernard Benson
Parklands 

