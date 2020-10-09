LETTER: Strike? What strike?

Luyolo Mkentane really overplayed the union federation’s strike in his report, without giving any estimate at all of the numbers who took part (“Strike sends ‘strong’ message to state on job losses and corruption”, October 7).

My own observation, which was admittedly confined to Johannesburg — the economic hub of SA — driving at what used to be rush-hour from the northern suburbs to Hillbrow and back (twice), was that the city appeared to be surprisingly full of people going to, and coming home from, work. Full buses, full taxis and plenty of others walking to their employment.

So why does Business Day talk the strike up as sending “a strong message” to anyone at all?

Ruth Muller

Northlands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.