LETTER: US media panders to military-industrial complex

Brian van der Vijver correctly identified the military-industrial complex and bankers as impediments to meaningful debate in US elections. (“Dancing to the piano player’s tune”, October 5). And yes, the US mainstream media pander to the military-industrial complex and to the banking establishment.

Take for example Joe Biden’s defence of his son, Hunter, during the first 2020 presidential debate. Biden said Hunter spent a year in Iraq and called him a patriot. The 2003 attack on Iraq was launched in violation of the UN Charter and is illegal under international law.

So all military personnel and mercenaries (euphemistically called contractors) who participated in the aggression and the occupation are war criminals.

The US was largely responsible for drawing up the 1950 Nuremberg principles under which Nazis were tried after World War 2. The fourth principle states: “The fact that a person acted pursuant to order of his government or of a superior does not relieve him from responsibility under international law, provided a moral choice was in fact possible to him”.

The failure of the US mainstream media to challenge Biden’s claim about his son after that debate is a serious indictment of the US fourth estate. This will assure the military-industrial complex of the media’s complicity in future aggression.

Gunvant Govindjee

Ormonde

