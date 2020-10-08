LETTER: The US election is a choice between two worlds

The choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is a choice between two completely different world views. From a humanitarian angle, it is a choice between an inclusive and exclusive world view; a choice between tolerance and intolerance; between unity and division.

From a political perspective, it is a choice between multilateralism and co-operative global governance and narrow nationalism; between global co-operation and isolation. From an economic perspective it is a choice between a more inclusive and compassionate capitalism, and an elitist economy catering for the rich; between narrowing the gap between rich and poor, or allowing the poverty gap to further cement inequality, the time bomb of our generation.

From an environmental perspective it is a choice between environmental awareness and protection, and climate denial; between global co-operation to save our planet, and each country following its own path, denying our interconnectedness. From the perspective of global peace it is a choice between international co-operation and each country fending for its own interest.

From a multilateral perspective it is a choice between global co-operation within the framework of global governance, and narrow nationalism.

Covid-19 finally brought the message home: international co-operation within international frameworks has become indispensable in an interconnected world where events in one country have an impact globally like never before.

The contrast between the two candidates could not be starker. The outcome of the US election is important to all of us.

Dawie Jacobs

Sterrewag

