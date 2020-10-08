Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The US election is a choice between two worlds

The contrast between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is stark and has repercussions for us all

08 October 2020 - 16:00
US presidential candidate Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE
US presidential candidate Joe Biden. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

The choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump is a choice between two completely different world views. From a humanitarian angle, it is a choice between an inclusive and exclusive world view; a choice between tolerance and intolerance; between unity and division.

From a political perspective, it is a choice between multilateralism and co-operative global governance and narrow nationalism; between global co-operation and isolation. From an economic perspective it is a choice between a more inclusive and compassionate capitalism, and an elitist economy catering for the rich; between narrowing the gap between rich and poor, or allowing the poverty gap to further cement inequality, the time bomb of our generation.

From an environmental perspective it is a choice between environmental awareness and protection, and climate denial; between global co-operation to save our planet, and each country following its own path, denying our interconnectedness. From the perspective of global peace it is a choice between international co-operation and each country fending for its own interest.

From a multilateral perspective it is a choice between global co-operation within the framework of global governance, and narrow nationalism.

Covid-19 finally brought the message home: international co-operation within international frameworks has become indispensable in an interconnected world where events in one country have an impact globally like never before.

The contrast between the two candidates could not be starker. The outcome of the US election is important to all of us.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

IAN BREMMER: Domestic, not foreign, changes are likely under a Biden term

For all the short-term upheaval Trump has created, he has failed to fundamentally change the world’s geopolitical trajectory in the past four years
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Circus around Trump gets crazier

US president’s drive-by visit to supporters outside hospital elicits strong rebukes
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa’s New Deal has its roots ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Extraordinary act of sacrifice is ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Ramaphosa has his work cut out to follow Malawi’s ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Canal+ taking a bite out of ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MARK BARNES: We need immediate punishment of the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Republicans hopeful that Amy Coney Barrett will overturn Roe vs Wade

World / Americas

Poll shows Trump’s supreme court tactic could give Biden upper hand

World / Americas

Donald Trump refuses to take part in virtual debate with Joe Biden

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.