LETTER: Police must act when white farmers turn violent

The ANC government is starting to reap what it has sown. In concert with the EFF, certain politicians in the ANC have downplayed the seriousness of farm attacks and murders and have propagated racism. The song Kill the boer immediately comes to mind.

On Tuesday, Free State police ran away from the scene of a protest by white farmers that was prone to turn violent. A police vehicle was overturned and torched by an angry crowd of farmers, who then stormed the court in which the accused are to be tried.

This is a portent of things to come from citizens who are tired of government inaction and corruption. Both President Cyril Ramaphosa and police commissioner Bheki Cele ought to take these protests seriously. South Africans are sick and tired (gatvol) of a government that appears to have lost control over everything it is supposed to govern.

Tuesday’s protests could be the beginning of a situation that could easily spiral irretrievably out of control.

Nathan Cheiman

Northcliff

