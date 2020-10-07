Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC must do its duty — for once

Too many people in government are in it for what they can get from, not what they can do for SA

07 October 2020 - 16:09
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

A fundamental problem in politics is that too many people entering the profession, in too many countries at all levels of government, are in it for what they can get out of it, not what they can put in.

The concept of “public servant” is too rare. This distorts agendas and diverts attention to personal rather than publicly beneficial objectives.

Enforcing an absolute ban on any business with the government would clearly lead, long term, to an improved political participant, and the ANC must recognise this and act on it. They need to their duty for once!

Roger Briggs
Edenvale

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime phone number.

Citizens can help prevent graft through integrity and ethical choices

Responsibility to push back against corruption does not rest on the government’s shoulders alone, writes Liezl Groenewald
Opinion
2 days ago

LETTER: ANC is rotten to the core

The national executive committee believes the prosecuting authority is out of line in its investigations of party members
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa has his work cut out to follow Malawi’s ...
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: Canal+ taking a bite out of ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JOHN DLUDLU: Moves by Cosatu and Herman Mashaba ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
BUSI MAVUSO: Corruption arrests: A show of teeth ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MARK CUTIFANI: Mining, women and technology can ...
Opinion

Related Articles

ANC hedges on politically linked deals

National

Corruption is an epidemic in SA’s health sector, SIU head Andy Mothibi says

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.