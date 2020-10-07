LETTER: ANC must do its duty — for once

A fundamental problem in politics is that too many people entering the profession, in too many countries at all levels of government, are in it for what they can get out of it, not what they can put in.

The concept of “public servant” is too rare. This distorts agendas and diverts attention to personal rather than publicly beneficial objectives.

Enforcing an absolute ban on any business with the government would clearly lead, long term, to an improved political participant, and the ANC must recognise this and act on it. They need to their duty for once!

Roger Briggs

Edenvale

