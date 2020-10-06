Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We are not idiots about SAA funding

Does the government think we imagine a large plane full of numbered bank notes from the IMF?

06 October 2020 - 16:47
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Is there anyone who can possibly convey a message to all the government spokespersons, the presidency and other ministers? It is reported on an almost daily basis that the money that is required for SAA has not, and will not, come from the money borrowed from the IMF recently.

What a lot of nonsense. Do they think we imagine a large plane full of numbered bank notes landing at one of our airports with the money from the IMF? And then the SAA money comes from a different pile of bank notes with different numbers?

This is tantamount to someone stating that they bought something today and when they swiped their bank card the speed point machine carefully took the money from last month’s salary. Perhaps their own cadres will believe this because they are by and large economically illiterate.

The message: stop putting the rest of the citizenry in the same category as the dumbed-down cadres.

John Johnston 
Gordons Bay

