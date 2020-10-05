LETTER: Dancing to the piano player’s tune

The US election circus is back in town, with two old has-beens trading insults. Razzmatazz and flim-flam are the order of the day.

The important issues that are up for debate will remain much as before: abortion, crime, gun laws, immigration and, of course, the opaque and ongoing wars on terrorism and drugs.

That means there will be no meaningful debate on foreign policy or the consequences of regime change, endless conflicts and what amounts to war crimes. That is because the agenda is set by the powers that be — the military industrial complex and bankers, with the mainstream media acting as cheerleaders. These are the same people who contribute huge amounts to the candidates’ election campaigns and to whom they answer.

If you are in any doubt about who runs the show, consider who saved the banks in 2008. The very same people who brought the world economy to its knees went to then president Barack Obama and politely asked for a bailout. Guess what happened, and guess who paid the bill?

Upton Sinclair quite correctly referred to the US political system as “the wings of the same bird of prey”.

Brian van der Vijver

Via e-mail

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.