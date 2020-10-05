Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dancing to the piano player’s tune

Military-industrial complex and bankers set themes for US elections, with media the cheerleaders

05 October 2020 - 12:12
A demonstrator waves an American flag during a pro-Trump Flotilla rally in Deerfield Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Eva Marie Uzcategui
A demonstrator waves an American flag during a pro-Trump Flotilla rally in Deerfield Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Eva Marie Uzcategui

The US election circus is back in town, with two old has-beens trading insults. Razzmatazz and flim-flam are the order of the day.

The important issues that are up for debate will remain much as before: abortion, crime, gun laws, immigration and, of course, the opaque and ongoing wars on terrorism and drugs.

That means there will be no meaningful debate on foreign policy or the consequences of regime change, endless conflicts and what amounts to war crimes. That is because the agenda is set by the powers that be —  the military industrial complex and bankers, with the mainstream media acting as cheerleaders. These are the same people who contribute huge amounts to the candidates’ election campaigns and to whom they answer.

If you are in any doubt about who runs the show, consider who saved the banks in 2008. The very same people who brought the world economy to its knees went to then president Barack Obama and politely asked for a bailout. Guess what happened, and guess who paid the bill?

Upton Sinclair quite correctly referred to the US political system as “the wings of the same bird of prey”.

Brian van der Vijver
Via e-mail

