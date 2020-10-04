Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Myth of enduring conflict not a true reflection

04 October 2020 - 20:08
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Moeletsi Mbeki reminds us that SA’s history over the last 350 years is one “unsavoury tale of intergroup conflicts, violence, warfare and plunder” (“How a history of conflict made SA the most unequal country in the world”, September 21). As such, he typifies a veritable Hobbesian state of nature: “a state of war of all against all” as a result of distorted race relations, “the only context in which SA’s issues … are understandable”.

Such a reading of SA history is one-dimensional and supports a myth. Like all myths, it is based on generalisation and simplifications that do not reflect the more complex multilayered reality. A Hobbesian depiction of SA’s past 350 years suffers from the same paradoxes as other myth-based readings of history. One is the romantic notion describing precolonial Africa as unspoilt and untouched by sin, based on the thinking of philosopher of the enlightenment, Jean Jacques Rousseau.

Like individuals, societies are complex multidimensional entities that cannot be accurately described as either good or bad. The creation and reliance on myths is something that falls in the domain of philosophers and politicians who shape history to support a chosen ideology, albeit for different purposes. An academic reading of history takes a different view where empirical evidence is weighed carefully, and not owing allegiance to a prior-reached conclusion.

Tempting as Mbeki’s use of the conflict paradigm may be, it explains only part of SA’s complex history, interspersed with periods of peace, development and progress. If this were not the case, SA would not have become the most developed state on the African continent with world-class physical infrastructure, a modern political, administrative, economic and educational infrastructure, and an empowered emerging black middle class. We have had good times as well as bad times.

Gerrit Olivier
Somerset West

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: The concept of race is a myth

The DA must be courageous enough to stick to its policy of not categorising people by race
Opinion
5 days ago

LETTER: Winds of change threaten Israel and Saudi Arabia, too

With the approaching end of the oil era, Israel and Saudi Arabia's usefulness to the US will dwindle
Opinion
1 week ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Rhodes University stubbornly clings to arch-imperialist’s name

Despite toppling of statue at UCT in 2015, institution resists removing blood-soaked moniker
Opinion
2 weeks ago

JONNY STEINBERG: Mbeki implicates himself when mocking those cleaning up after him

One of the predecessors who bequeathed a divided ruling party to the president was Thabo Mbeki, who now sees fit to make fun of him
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Zuma’s strategy flows directly ...
Opinion
2.
A timeline of Donald Trump’s failure to protect ...
Opinion
3.
CARTOON: Shamila Batohi’s extra-large order
Opinion
4.
Institutional investors have financial might to ...
Opinion
5.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: ANC must forge ahead to the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: History of SA inequality far too one-dimensional

Opinion / Letters

MOELETSI MBEKI: How a history of conflict made SA the most unequal country in ...

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: Played like a fiddle as Zimbabwe burns

Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.