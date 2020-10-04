LETTER: Myth of enduring conflict not a true reflection

Moeletsi Mbeki reminds us that SA’s history over the last 350 years is one “unsavoury tale of intergroup conflicts, violence, warfare and plunder” (“How a history of conflict made SA the most unequal country in the world”, September 21). As such, he typifies a veritable Hobbesian state of nature: “a state of war of all against all” as a result of distorted race relations, “the only context in which SA’s issues … are understandable”.

Such a reading of SA history is one-dimensional and supports a myth. Like all myths, it is based on generalisation and simplifications that do not reflect the more complex multilayered reality. A Hobbesian depiction of SA’s past 350 years suffers from the same paradoxes as other myth-based readings of history. One is the romantic notion describing precolonial Africa as unspoilt and untouched by sin, based on the thinking of philosopher of the enlightenment, Jean Jacques Rousseau.

Like individuals, societies are complex multidimensional entities that cannot be accurately described as either good or bad. The creation and reliance on myths is something that falls in the domain of philosophers and politicians who shape history to support a chosen ideology, albeit for different purposes. An academic reading of history takes a different view where empirical evidence is weighed carefully, and not owing allegiance to a prior-reached conclusion.

Tempting as Mbeki’s use of the conflict paradigm may be, it explains only part of SA’s complex history, interspersed with periods of peace, development and progress. If this were not the case, SA would not have become the most developed state on the African continent with world-class physical infrastructure, a modern political, administrative, economic and educational infrastructure, and an empowered emerging black middle class. We have had good times as well as bad times.

Gerrit Olivier

Somerset West

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.