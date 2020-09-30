LETTER: Civil society key to Mdluli’s conviction

Earlier this week, former SA Police Service crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli was sentenced in the Johannesburg high court to an effective five years imprisonment for counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and intimidation.

His conviction and sentencing follow a series of legal challenges over several years by Freedom Under Law to decisions that would have given Mdluli impunity and kept him in his crucial post. The charges against him (with other charges of fraud and corruption) were initially withdrawn by prosecutors Andrew Chauke and Nomgcobo Jiba. In 2012 judge Ephraim Makgoba granted Freedom Under Law an urgent order directing that Mdluli stand down from his position pending the determination of a review of that decision.

In doing so, the court stressed that a constitutional democracy could not tolerate a situation in which one of the country’s key crime fighters continued to perform his daily functions while himself facing serious allegations of criminality. That Mdluli had not been finally convicted of these grave crimes was not the issue.

In due course, Freedom Under Law’s review of the prosecutors’ decision to withdraw charges too was upheld. Mdluli’s trial ensued, and has extended over a lengthy period, culminating in this week’s sentencing by judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng. In November, Mdluli will appear in the Pretoria high court to finally face charges of fraud and corruption relating to the Crime Intelligence slush fund.

This week’s sentencing is an important vindication of the rule of law in that one of SA’s most senior police officers has finally been held accountable for some of the crimes he has committed. It is a cause for reflection that had Freedom Under Law, one of a group of civil society watchdogs active in this way, not challenged the decisions to withdraw charges and keep Mdluli at his desk, his impunity would have been assured.

Nicole Fritz

CEO, Freedom Under Law

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.